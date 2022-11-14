FTX founder reveals ties with Ukraine gov’t & individuals

CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill December 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

November 14, 2022

The founder and CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, FTX , has admitted to cooperating with the Ukrainian government.

In a CNN interview, Sam Bankman-Fried said that FTX has had financial transactions with the Ukrainian government and individuals in the recent months.

“We’ve seen millions of dollars go through the systems we’ve given,” Bankman-Fried said. “I think that close to a million are sales as well to support humanitarian aid in Ukraine.”

Separate reports have revealed that Bankman-Fried was the second-biggest donor to the Democrat party this year and in 2021.

The cryptocurrency mogul has called for a fully digital banking system to replace traditional finances.

“What it would take to get funds move to the government that we do have a relationship with the Ukraine government for raising capital,” Bankman-Fried said. “For them using cryptocurrencies, that runs through FTX, what they’re getting from the government or whether it’s getting money to individuals there in need. It can be important to have a fully digital banking system and fully digital way of handling their payments. That’s, you know, an international one. That is the core of what’s helping to support in Ukraine.”

Republican lawmakers are calling for an audit of all U.S. taxpayer money that is being sent to Ukraine, by raising concerns of potential corruption.