FTX founder and former CEO arrested in the Bahamas

CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill December 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding the Challenges and Benefits of Financial Innovation in the United States.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom Correspondent Roy Francis

UPDATED 5:19 PM PT – Monday, December 12, 2022

Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency platform FTX, has been arrested by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The Royal Bahamas Police arrested Bankman-Fried on Monday after the U.S. shared a sealed indictment with the island nation’s government. The United States is likely to request an extradition.

The Attorney General for the Bahamas, Ryan Pinder, spoke about the arrest.

“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public’s trust and broken the law,” he said.

Pinder also said that the Bahamas will continue its investigation into the failed cryptocurrency platform. The U.S. will also pursue its own charges against Bankman-Fried.

The ex-billionaire is currently in the Bahamas after calls for him to testify before the Senate about the collapse of FTX.