FTX founder and former CEO arrested in the Bahamas

OAN Newsroom Correspondent Roy Francis
UPDATED 5:19 PM PT – Monday, December 12, 2022
Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency platform FTX, has been arrested by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.
The Royal Bahamas Police arrested Bankman-Fried on Monday after the U.S. shared a sealed indictment with the island nation’s government. The United States is likely to request an extradition.
The Attorney General for the Bahamas, Ryan Pinder, spoke about the arrest.
“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public’s trust and broken the law,” he said.
Pinder also said that the Bahamas will continue its investigation into the failed cryptocurrency platform. The U.S. will also pursue its own charges against Bankman-Fried.
The ex-billionaire is currently in the Bahamas after calls for him to testify before the Senate about the collapse of FTX.