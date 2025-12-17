From praise to partisan jabs: WH adds description plaques to ‘Presidential Walk of Fame,’ detailing U.S. leaders’ legacies

Newly installed plaques summarizing the legacies as interpreted by the Trump White House of former U.S. Presidents Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush are shown along the colonnade, or the “Presidential Walk of Fame,” December 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The White House has installed new plaques beneath the portraits of U.S. presidents — including a framed image of an autopen signature in place of a portrait for former President Joe Biden — in President Donald Trump’s “Presidential Walk of Fame,” a display he created along the West Wing colonnade.

In September, at President Trump’s direction, White House staff installed a presidential portrait gallery along the West Colonnade, adjacent to the Rose Garden.

While most former presidents are represented by a single portrait with one accompanying plaque — detailing key aspects of their legacies, including both achievements and shortcomings — former Democrat Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden each have two plaques beneath their displays.

President Trump has two portraits in the gallery, one for his first term as the 45th President and one for his second term as the 47th President.

Biden’s inscription reads, “Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History. Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction.” “His policies caused the highest Inflation ever recorded, leading the U.S. Dollar to lose more than 20% of its value in 4 years.” The description continues, referring to Biden’s Green New Deal, “His Green New Scam surrendered American Energy Dominance and, by abolishing the Southern Border, Biden let 21 million people from all over the World pour into the United states, including from prisons, jails, mental institutions, and insane asylums.” Noting the Biden administration’s disastrous departure from Afghanistan, the plaque continues, “His Afghanistan Disaster was among the most humiliating events in American History, and resulted in the murder of 13 brave American Servicemembers, with many others gravely wounded. Seeing Biden’s devastating weakness, Russia invaded Ukraine, and Hamas terrorists launched the heinous October 7th attack on Israel.”

The second plaque, just below the first, references a scandal Trump’s administration has investigated since his return to the White House, in which hundreds of acts of clemency were purportedly signed via autopen shortly before Trump’s inauguration — without Biden’s knowledge or consent.

“Nicknamed both ‘Sleepy’ and ‘Crooked,’ Joe Biden was dominated by his Radical Left handlers,” the inscription asserted. “They and their allies in the Fake News Media attempted to cover up his severe mental decline, and his unprecedented use of the Autopen.” “Following his humiliating debate loss to President Trump in the big June 2024 debate, he was forced to withdraw from his campaign for re-election in disgrace,” the second plaque continued. “He left office issuing blanket pardons to Radical Democrat criminals and thugs, as well as members of the Biden Crime Family — But despite it all, President Trump would get Re-Elected in a Landslide, and SAVE AMERICA!”

Other former leaders were likewise addressed in the Trump White House’s commentary.

Obama’s top plaque condemns Obamacare as “the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act.” According to the inscription, Obama is also known for approving “the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal,” and he “signed the one-sided Paris Climate Accords, both of which were later terminated by President Donald J. Trump.”

Obama’s second plaque critiques his foreign policy. It highlights how, under his leadership, Obama allowed the ISIS Caliphate to spread across the Middle East, Libya collapsed into chaos, and Russia invaded and took Crimea, in Ukraine.

“Obama also spied on the 2016 Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump, and presided over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the worst political scandal in American History,” the White House’s summary concluded. “His handpicked successor, Hillary Rodham Clinton, would then lose the Presidency to Donald J. Trump.”

Former President Bill Clinton’s plaque highlights his approval of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), “which President Donald J. Trump would later terminate as being bad for the United States.” It also alludes to “scandals that plagued his Presidency,” but praises the “excellent Economic growth” from the tech boom of the late 1990s.

“In 2016, President Clinton’s wife, Hillary, lost the Presidency to President Donald J. Trump!” the Clinton plagues concludes.

Even the plaque for Republican former President Ronald Reagan includes a personal nod, stating that he “was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump’s historic run for the White House.”

“Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!” it concludes.

