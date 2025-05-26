French President Macron ‘smacked’ by wife in now-viral video

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron disembark from the plane upon their arrival at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on May 25, 2025. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

12:12 PM – Monday, May 26, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron was caught on camera being struck in the face by his wife, Brigitte,

upon the couple’s arrival in Vietnam on Monday.

Viral video footage of Macron exiting his aircraft alongside Brigitte Macron, who could be seen angrily pushing his face away, prior to the two exiting the plane.

Nonetheless, the French president soon noticed that the jet’s doors had already opened, with paparazzi and media reporters taking photographs and videos outside while looking in. He quickly turned to wave to the media, following the slap, and the two began walking down the stairs onto the tarmac.

While walking down the staircase, the 72-year-old French First Lady—whom Emmanuel Macron first met at age 15 when she became his teacher at 39—also appeared to refuse her husband’s arm to hold.

Macron quickly attempted to downplay the incident, shaking off questions while explaining that his wife had simply been “teasing” him at the time.

“There’s a video showing me joking and teasing my wife and somehow that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe, with people even coming up with theories to explain it,” Macron stated. “People are saying all sorts of nonsense. Everyone needs to calm down.”

“In the world we live in, we don’t have a lot of time to lose,” he continued, quickly attempting to move on from the incident.

Insiders close to the president also attempted to downplay the incident as a moment of “decompression,” according to AFP.

“It was a moment when the president and his wife were decompressing one last time before the start of the trip by joking around,” an unnamed source told the outlet. “It’s a moment of togetherness. No more was needed to feed the mills of the conspiracy theorists.”

Macron met his wife when he was just 15-years-old and she was his 39-year-old high school drama teacher. However, other sources claim that she was actually 40 at the time.

