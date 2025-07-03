Freed Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander visits WH, thanks Trump for ‘saving his life’ 

(Photo via: White House)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:40 PM – Thursday, July 3, 2025

Edan Alexander, the last Israeli-American hostage in Gaza who was recently released from captivity, met with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the White House on Thursday.

Alexander’s family moved to the United States when he was just an infant, and the now-freed 21-year-old grew up in Tenafly, New Jersey.

Being accompanied by his parents, Adi and Yael, his sister Mika, and his brother Roy, Alexander personally thanked Trump for the crucial role he played in securing his freedom from Hamas terrorists.

“I came to thank the person responsible for saving my life. It was deeply moving to be in the White House, the same place where my parents had fought for my release so many times, but this time together with them,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.

He notably told Trump that after his 2024 presidential victory, his treatment by his Hamas captors had greatly improved.

“They weren’t too afraid of Biden,” Trump quipped in response.

Alexander also urged the president to continue fighting for the 50 hostages still held in Gaza by Hamas. However, according to Israeli intelligence, only about 20 of them are believed to be alive, while the rest are presumed dead and their bodies are being held.

“I told the most powerful man in the world [Trump] what I went through, what my friends are enduring, and asked him to continue doing everything in his power,” Alexander told the press. “I shared with the President my fear that continued fighting endangers the hostages. I hope he can achieve another historic breakthrough—a comprehensive deal to free all 50 hostages. I told him I am confident he is the person who can make it happen,” he added.

Alexander was freed on May 12th after 584 days in captivity.

He had been serving in the IDF at the time when he was taken hostage on October 7, 2023, as Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel, killing at least 1,200, while taking 250 others captive.

Additionally, following his release, Alexander had joined a phone call with President Trump, where he told the 47th president “you saved my life.”

“Mr. President,” Alexander greeted Trump at the start of the call. “You’re the only reason I’m here. You saved my life.”

