Freed Hostage Edan Alexander Shares Emotional Phone Call With Trump: ‘Mr. President, You Saved My Life’ 

B| U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) C| Edan Alexander (Photo via: White House X)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:14 AM – Sunday, May 18, 2025

Edan Alexander, the last American hostage in Gaza who was recently released, called President Donald Trump, telling him “you saved my life.”

In a recent video shared by the White House, Alexander is seen sharing an emotional moment with the president via phone call.

“Mr. President,” Alexander greeted Trump at the start of the call. “You’re the only reason I’m here. You saved my life.” Advertisement

Trump greeted Edan saying “I’m very nervous talking to you, Edan, because you’re a much bigger celebrity than I am.”

“You’re an American, and we love you, and we’re going to take good care of you. And your parents are incredible,” Trump continued. “I saw your mother. She was pushing me around a little bit—putting a lot of pressure on me.” “Like a good mom!” exclaimed Alexander’s mother in the background.

The phone conversation, which took place while Alexander was recovering at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, came just days after he was released after being in captivity for 586 days.

The Alexander family had also issued a statement thanking President Trump directly, along with the negotiation team and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), calling the outcome “a miracle rooted in strength, diplomacy, and prayer.”

Alexander was serving in the IDF when he was taken hostage on October 7, 2023, after Hamas rushed the border, killing around 1,200 Israelis while taking 250 others captive.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!