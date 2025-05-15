France: Daughter Of Crypto CEO, Her Husband And Toddler Brutally Assaulted In ‘Paris Kidnapping Attempt’

This photograph taken onboard a helicopter shows a view of the Seine river and the Eiffel Tower during a rehearsal, three days ahead of the Bastille Day parade, in Paris on July 11, 2023. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:53 PM – Thursday, May 15, 2025

A violent masked gang in Paris, France, reportedly attacked the daughter of a Crypto CEO and her 2-year-old child, in an attempted kidnapping — with video footage capturing the incident.

The woman’s husband was also assaulted during the incident, as he had attempted to fight off the attackers.

According to The Economic Times, the 34-year-old woman is allegedly the daughter of Pierre Noizat, the co-founder and CEO of Paymium — a French cryptocurrency exchange platform.

The harrowing video footage, shot in Paris, captured the moment when masked men attempted to force the 34-year-old woman and her young child into their white van. The woman could be heard screaming for help.

The woman’s husband had also tried to fight them off, but he was quickly beaten over the head.

Eventually, bystanders rushed to help them, prompting the masked men to quickly flee in their van. One heroic bystander could be seen chasing the assailants with a fire extinguisher, then throwing it at them as they fled.

The husband, 30, finally got up and shielded them with his body — though he still suffered multiple blows and a potential stab wound from the attackers, according to French outlet Le Parisien.

At one point, the woman is also seen grabbing a firearm off of one of the attackers in order to toss it into the street. Authorities later described the weapon as a “replica air gun.”

French authorities stated that the suspects are still on the loose, after their van was found in the same borough near Rue Pache in the 11th arrondissement.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has initiated an investigation to determine the possible motive behind the horrific attack.

Recently, there has been an increase in crime against affluent crypto public figures and their relatives, due to their wealth being decentralized — making it harder to trace than euros. Earlier in France this year, the co-founder of the crypto company Ledger was abducted, along with his wife, from their home in France — being held for ransom.

Additionally, another incident took place in the U.S. in March after a number of crypto millionaires discovered that their home had been raided by thieves.

In March 2025, in Houston, Texas, a woman named Kaitlyn Siragusa, who is widely known as the Twitch streamer “Amouranth,” said that armed intruders broke into her home, demanding access to her cryptocurrency holdings — which she had publicly disclosed to be over $20 million. During the invasion, Siragusa was pistol-whipped and sustained other injuries as well. Her husband, Nick Lee, confronted the attackers and managed to shoot one of them, prompting the whole group to flee.

