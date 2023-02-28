Fran Drescher calls for Hollywood to end vaccine mandate

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

OAN Sophia Flores

6:45 PM PT – Tuesday, February 28, 2023

SAG-AFTRA president and actress, Fran Drescher, called on Hollywood to put an end to its COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

“As the nation declares an end to the COVID emergency this May, I hope we will see everyone return to work in equal opportunity,” Drescher said.

The film industry initially announced that the COVID vaccine mandate would end on January 31st. However, that date was eventually moved back to April 1st.

Many people are in favor of dropping the mandate in Hollywood. Outside of the award show, many people protested. They stated that they believe that the mandate allows employers to discriminate against individuals who refuse to get the jab.