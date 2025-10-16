Founding KISS guitarist Ace Frehley dead at 74

Members of the rock band Kiss (from left to right): Ace Frehley, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss and Gene Simmons pose by the star they received during a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony 11 August 1999 in Hollywood, Ca. (Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:49 PM – Thursday, October 16, 2025

KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, who is best known in the band as the “Spaceman” and “Space Ace,” has passed away at the age of 74.

Frehley, the band’s founding guitarist, died from a brain bleed he suffered after a fall in his studio last month. He was removed from life support on Thursday.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth,” his family said in a statement. “We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!” the statement continued.

Frehley joined Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Peter Criss to form KISS in New York City in 1973. Together, the band, who was known for its iconic face paint and over-the top stage shows, created chart topping hits such as “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Detroit Rock City,” “Beth,” and “I Was Made for Lovin’ You.”

He departed the rock group in 1982 due to a mix of creative differences, frustration with the band’s direction, and personal issues — particularly substance abuse.

The guitarist then reunited with the band for their highly successful Alive/Worldwide Reunion Tour in 1996 and their Psycho Circus album in 1998, before leaving again in 2002. He was later replaced by Tommy Thayer, who wore his signature Starman makeup and replicated all of his guitar parts.

When speaking about his fanbase in an interview with Rolling Stone, he remarked “I have a lot of diehard fans.”

“Ace Frehley fans and Kiss fans are the greatest fans in the world. They’ve always been there for me through ups and downs. My life has been a roller coaster ride, but somehow, I’ve always been able to land on my feet and still play the guitar,” he continued.

Former bandmates Simmons and Stanley reacted to the news of his death, expressing that they are “heartbroken.”

“We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history,” they shared. “He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy,

He is survived by his wife, Jeannette Trerotola, and their daughter Monique.

