Former Voice of America supervisor pleads guilty to death threats against MTG

1:13 AM – Saturday, December 20, 2025

A Maryland man, who formerly worked for Voice of America, pleaded guilty of making death threats against Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, as well as her family and staff.

In a U.S. District Court in D.C. on Thursday, Seth Jason, 64, admitted to repeatedly threatening to shoot Greene (R-Ga.) in voicemail messages left at her district offices in Georgia.

Using false names such as “Kevin” and “Reuben,” Jason began sending messages in October 2023, threatening to hit the congresswoman “between the eyes” with an AK-47 rifle at one of her rallies. These continued through January 2025, around which time President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

“Greene you will not see the inaugural, you’ll be dead,” Jason said in a voicemail on January 8th, according to court records. “Your family will be dead. Your staff will be dead. On the 20th, you’ll all be dead.” On January 21st, he told her, “Make your last will ready, because we are coming after you, and the only thing you’re going to hear is bang … I’m yearning to hear you cry for your last breath.”

For over 20 years, Jason worked at Voice of America, a news outlet run by the U.S. government that has been nearly dismantled by the Trump administration this year. He started as a supervisor in 2011, in charge of studio renovations, scheduling, payroll, and management issues, before retiring in May.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro’s office said that Jason would call Greene’s office from within Voice of America’s offices in D.C., calling the congresswoman a “racist” and a “Nazi.” He also threatened to gun her down at a book signing she had in December.

“No one should have to live their life in fear wondering if those threats are about to be fulfilled,” Pirro said in a statement. “Today’s guilty plea sends a clear message—my office will not take these threats lightly—think twice because we will find you and we will convict you.”

Jason now faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, charged with Interstate Communications with a Threat to Kidnap or Injure, and two years in prison for Anonymous Telecommunications Harassment.

