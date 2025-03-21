Former President Biden’s Post-2024 Fundraising Offer Met With Skepticism And Mockery

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on July 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:28 PM – Friday, March 21, 2025

Former aides to former President Joe Biden were reportedly “stunned” on Friday following reports about his alleged meetings with high-ranking Democrat officials—strategically positioning himself to bolster the party’s public image and fundraising efforts.

According to NBC News, the 82-year-old former president and former first lady Jill Biden, his wife, reportedly sat down with newly elected Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman Ken Martin last month to pitch ways they can help “revamp” Democrats’ campaigning efforts.

Recent polls have shown Democrat support has plummeted in the U.S., with less than one-third of Americans approving of the party’s performance since President Donald Trump returned to the White House on January 20th.

“The Bidens are still living in an alternative universe that revolves only around them,” an anonymous “one time senior White House adviser” told the New York Post — in response to the NBC report. “Their irresponsibility, family ego and selfishness put the Democratic Party in this position in the first place … The Biden family — and the disconnected reality that they and their ineffective little circle live in — is responsible for the Trump sequel and the wilderness the Democratic Party finds itself in today,” they continued. “Why?” asked another former Biden administration official. “That is my first question.” “They can’t raise money either way,” they added. “I think donors would be more inclined to donate if they [the Bidens] were not relevant.” “Joe Biden should enjoy retirement at the beach in Rehoboth,” a third Biden alum continued. “No voter wants to hear from him. He is delusional and arrogant to think that he can be a value add to the Democratic Party. We need to move on from the era of Joe Biden and embrace new, younger leadership.”

The criticism extended to Congressional Democrats, who no longer control the chamber of Congress following the November 5th dominating loss by then-Vice President Kamala Harris. She was pushed in the race after Biden was forced out — later announcing on July 21st that he would not be seeking a second term.

“Why the f–k would anyone listen to what Joe Biden has to say?” declared another Congressional Democrat source. “He should stay in retirement with his pardoned family and keep his mouth shut.” “The best thing Biden could do for the DNC is offer [DNC vice chair] David Hogg a high-paying role at his foundation,” he snarked. “Is this serious?” a former Democrat aide questioned. “I mean, it has to be a joke. This is an ‘SNL’ skit.”

Since leaving the White House, Biden has kept a relatively low profile — rarely posting on social media platforms.

Biden also recently signed with the talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), with which he previously partnered to promote his book “Promise Me, Dad” — after he left office as vice president in 2017.

“These people drank so much of their own Kool-Aid,” ranted the ex-senior White House adviser, “that they believed — and still seemingly believe — that an 82-year-old man with a 38% approval rating on a good day, who can’t sit down for a simple traditional 10-minute pre-Super Bowl interview, was the answer for Democrats in 2024 and now this same group thinks the Bidens are the answer for Democrats now?

