Former Minnesota Viking player Jack Brewer slams ‘Pathetic’ Tim Walz for state’s decline following lawmaker assassination

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:41 PM – Sunday, June 15, 2025

Former Minnesota Vikings player Jack Brewer slammed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for allowing the state to become “the capital of chaos” following the assassination of a state lawmaker.

Brewer, who previously played for the University of Minnesota’s football team prior to joining the Minnesota Vikings, spoke out against Walz following a Saturday morning shooting that left State Rep. Melissa Hortman dead. Democrat Senator John Hoffman (D-Minn.) and his wife were shot as well.

“We need to start calling this what it is. These people have lost their minds. I am heartbroken to see one of the most amazing states in America completely turned around under Gov. Tim Walz. Minnesota is confused,” Brewer stated. Advertisement

“I played for the Vikings. I played for the Gophers. I lived in Minnesota for years. It was not like this. People were respectful. People could disagree and still have conversations. I still have a lot of family there, and it hurts to see what they’re living through,” he continued.

“Minnesota has become the capital of chaos in America. That’s not right. It’s not a reflection of the true people of Minnesota. There are a lot of good people there. But the liberal hub around Minneapolis and St. Paul has taken over, and it’s dangerous. Tim Walz is the leader of that. His Attorney General, Keith Ellison, is right there with him,” Brewer added.

A manhunt is currently underway for 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, who allegedly posed as a police officer during the murder of Hortman and her husband.

Boelter also allegedly shot Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman (D-Minn.) and his wife at their home on Saturday. Hoffman is reportedly stable following a surgery, although his injuries are described as very serious. The condition of Hoffman’s wife is currently unclear.

Boelter previously was appointed to Minnesota’s Workforce Development Board by former state Governor Mark Dayton in 2016, prior to being reappointed by Walz in 2019 as a private sector representative.

Meanwhile, Walz has admitted that the shooting was “an act of targeted political violence,” while failing to mention that the suspect was his own appointee.

Additionally, Brewer went on to conclude that Minnesota needs to restore strong leadership, stating: “On this Father’s Day, I wish Minnesota would focus on restoring fatherhood – protecting women, protecting families. Tim Walz is the example of a weak, emasculated leader. That is not what God made fathers to be. It’s pathetic.”

“It’s terrible. The root cause of all of this is evil. When you’re willing to attack, ridicule, riot and protest anyone who believes something different – even in your own party – you’ve gone too far. The Democrats have gone so far left that if you’re not a raging liberal, you’re under attack. They are forcing everyone in the party to conform,” he added. “Whenever you give Satan power, he shows his face. That’s what we’re witnessing now.”

