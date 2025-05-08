Former Judge And Prosecutor Jeanine Pirro Of Fox News To Serve As Interim D.C. Prosecutor

Judge Jeanine Pirro attends 2024 Paley Honors at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:44 PM – Thursday, May 8, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is appointing Fox News star Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor and elected judge, to be the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia — calling her a “powerful crusader.”

Pirro previously served as the district attorney of Westchester County, New York, from 1994 to 2005, and before that, she was a judge on the Westchester County Court from 1991 to 1993. Since joining Fox News in 2006, Pirro has cohosted the network’s weeknight program “The Five.”

After her legal career, she became a television personality and is now currently known for being a recognizable face on Fox News. On the network, Pirro has an outspoken, passionate, and assertive personality. She often delivers fiery monologues and strong (but fair) opinions, particularly on political and legal issues. Pirro’s style is characterized by a no-nonsense, confrontational approach.

After withdrawing his candidacy of Ed Martin Jr. for the role on Thursday, Trump appointed Pirro to, at least, temporarily head the largest U.S. Attorney’s office in the country.

Although Trump did not specify whether he would nominate Pirro for the Senate-confirmed position on a more permanent basis, he announced in a post on Truth Social that he was appointing her as the acting U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C.

“Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself,” Trump wrote.

After a prominent Republican senator, Thom Tillis (R-NC), stated that he would not endorse Martin for the position due to his backing of the protesters who came to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump pulled Martin from consideration.

However, the 47th president also said later on Thursday that Martin would serve as “the new Director of the Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General, and Pardon Attorney” — since it was brought to his attention that Martin did not have enough Senate support needed for confirmation.

Nevertheless, having graduated from Albany Law School in 1975, Pirro has more courtroom experience than Martin. Additionally, as far as prosecutors go, she oversaw one of the first domestic violence units in the country.

Previously, Pirro announced she would run for New York attorney general after briefly running as a Republican in 2005 to oust then-Democrat Sen. Hillary Clinton, following her elected tenure as a judge and district attorney. However, former New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo, the son of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, defeated her.

Pirro’s news network bid her a courteous farewell, expressing gratitude for her contributions to Fox News and extending their best wishes for her future endeavors.

“Jeanine Pirro has been a wonderful addition to ‘The Five’ over the last three years and a longtime beloved host across Fox News Media who contributed greatly to our success throughout her 14-year tenure. We wish her all the best in her new role in Washington,” a Fox News Media spokesperson said in a statement.

