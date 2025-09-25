Former FBI Director James Comey indicted on 2 counts

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory
4:04 PM – Thursday, September 25, 2025
Former FBI Director James Comey has reportedly been indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia.
Comey was indicted on two counts:
- Making false statements to Congress — perjury
- Obstruction of justice
The indictment charges Comey with making false statements to Congress regarding the FBI’s handling of the Trump–Russia investigation.
The case stems from Comey’s September 30th, 2020, testimony before congressional committees, where federal prosecutors maintain that he made false claims about the origins and conduct of “Crossfire Hurricane,” the FBI’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election – attempting to connect Russia to Donald Trump’s campaign.
Newly appointed U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan is said to have pressed forward the indictment, presenting the case to a grand jury just days before the five-year statute of limitations was set to expire.
Comey is expected to appear in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, for an arraignment in the coming days.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alertsWhat do YOU think? Click here to jump to the comments!
Sponsored Content Below