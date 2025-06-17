Former Coast Guard lieutenant charged after threatening to murder Trump

(Photo via: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi and Brooke Mallory

6:24 PM – Tuesday, June 17, 2025

A former Coast Guard lieutenant has been formally arrested and charged after threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump.

According to court records, Peter Stinson, who previously received awards for skills in sharpshooting, the act of shooting with great precision and accuracy, was arrested on Monday after posting a number of murderous threats toward the GOP president.

Records show that Stinson worked as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard until 2021. He also worked as an instructor for FEMA’s Incident Command Systems.

Prosecutors noted that he was a “self-identified member of the Antifa movement” who used his X account and Bluesky (the left-wing version of X) account to send repeated threatening messages to Trump from 2020 until this year.

In April 2020, prosecutors say that Stinson had reacted to a post from an X user, which stated “somebody ought to sue [Trump’s] a** off.” Stinson then responded by saying “somebody ought to do more than sue the orange mf’s a**,” before adding, “it involves a rifle and a scope, but I can’t talk about it here.”

“I’d be willing to pitch in $100 for a contract. Who wants to join me?” Stinson continued. “We could solve the solvable part of this problem in a crack. Then, we can focus on the coronavirus itself.”

The complaint goes on to outline several additional incidents in which Stinson used threatening language directed at Trump, including statements implying he would “pull the trigger” to eliminate him, or serve as the “driver” if another individual were willing to carry out an assassination.

Stinson persisted in posting similar messages throughout the 2024 election cycle and even following the Butler assassination attempt on Trump.

“Most of us are not capable. As noted before, I’m not a good enough shot. Very few people are. Somebody needs to learn this lesson… You want to play in the big leagues, you need the talent. Luck is not a plan… Execution is critical,” he wrote.

Stinson has not yet entered a plea in response to the charges, and he was given an order of detention by a magistrate judge in Virginia today — pending a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

