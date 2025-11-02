Former CIA Director John Brennan erupts in anger after being pressed on Hunter Biden’s laptop

Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:31 PM – Sunday, November 2, 2025

Former CIA Director John Brennan furiously shouted down a man who confronted him over his decision to sign the 2020 letter stating that the Hunter Biden laptop story had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

Conservative national security consultant Thomas Speciale pressed Brennan last Thursday during a conference event hosted by the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy, and International Security at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

In the viral video from the incident, Brennan got in Speciale’s face, shouting, “You misrepresented that! We never said it was disinformation; we said it was Russian influence operations, which is what they do. There’s a big difference.”

Speciale asserted that former FBI Director James Comey “knew” that the story wasn’t a Russian “influence” operation, further pressing Brennan.

“No, you don’t know that!” Brennan shouted back. Advertisement

“I’m not going to waste my time with you,” he added, before waving Speciale off and walking away.

The contents of the laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, which were released by the New York Post just before the 2020 presidential election, contained emails revealing the ways in which he leveraged his father’s vice presidency when dealing with Ukrainian businessmen.

The documents also outlined Hunter Biden’s roles at the Ukrainian firm Burisma, including his position as a board member, through which he brought in roughly $11 million from 2013 to 2018.

In response, over 50 former intelligence officials signed a letter announcing that they were “deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case” without providing any evidence.

After the letter was published, The Post’s report was blocked by Twitter, preventing social media users from disseminating the Hunter Biden laptop story on the platform.

Despite the intelligence officials suspecting that the story was a “Russian information operation,” the federal government went on to utilize material from Hunter Biden’s laptop as evidence to charge him with illegally purchasing a firearm while being addicted to illicit drugs.

Additionally, Brennan has been referred to the Department of Justice for potential criminal prosecution by GOP Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for allegedly making false statements to Congress during a 2023 transcribed interview.

According to the Judiciary Committee, Brennan lied while testifying before the Judiciary Committee in 2023 after claiming that he was “not involved in analyzing” the Steele Dossier. Brennan also testified that he hadn’t seen the dossier until after the 2016 election.

Jordan has since argued that Brennan’s statement is false, arguing that Brennan’s CIA actually pushed for the dossier to be included in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment despite objections from other CIA officials.

The Steele Dossier was a collection of documents compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele during the 2016 presidential election, which included now-debunked accusations about President Donald Trump’s connections to Russia and Russian efforts to influence the election.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!