Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Accused Of Sexual Exploitation, Luring Men For Sex

US Mike Jeffries, CEO of US clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch leaves the store on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris on October 27, 2012, as some workers protest against their working conditions. They declared the management did not respect French social rules. AFP PHOTO BERTRAND GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

12:10 PM – Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries has been accused of exploiting men that were recruited for sex events that he hosted around the world, according to a surfaced BBC News investigation.

Advertisement

Throughout its two-year investigation, the BBC spoke to eight men who said that they were manipulated, exploited, and abused after being persuaded to attend events at Jeffries’ high-end New York residence or luxury hotels in the world’s fashion capitals.

The alleged abuse reportedly occurred from 1992 to 2014.

Jeffries, 79, took over Abercrombie & Fitch, a “preppy” American clothing brand, throughout the 1990s and early 2000s and transformed it from a failing business to a successful and well-known brand.

He stepped down from his CEO position in 2014 with a retirement package of over $25 million.

The former CEO now faces allegations of exploitation of men recruited for sex events and has the potential to be charged with sex trafficking charges, according to two former U.S. prosecutors who reviewed the documents gathered by the BBC.

The BBC said that the exploitative system was a “well-oiled machine” where “recruiters” were ordered to bring young, attractive men to Jeffries’ events in London, Paris, Venice, and Marrakesh. The recruiters would then be rewarded with $1,000 per referral.

According to the BBC, a “groomer” would even shave the body hair off of some of the men before they attended Jeffries’ events. The victims claimed that they were forced to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) that stated they would be sued if they spoke out publicly. The men were not permitted to keep copies of the legal documents.

The victims explained that they were recruited to the sex events by a middleman, or handler, who reported to Jeffries and his British partner, Matthew Smith, and also claimed that they were deceived about the nature of these events.

Additionally, some of the young men were aware that the events were sexual but were unsure what was required of them. However, all were paid to attend the events and they presumed that by doing so, it would lead to them landing a modeling opportunity with Abercrombie & Fitch.

One of the eight alleged victims, David Bradberry, was introduced to the well-known brand when he was recruited by a middleman identified as Jim Jacobsen. This middleman was described by many modeling agents as the gatekeeper to “the owners” of A&F.

“Jim made it clear to me that unless I let him perform oral sex on me, that I would not be meeting with A&F or Mike Jeffries,” Bradberry told BBC.

“I was paralyzed. It was like he was selling fame. And the price was compliance,” he said, describing that Jacobson led him to believe “this is where everybody gets their start.”

Bradberry was given $500 for his time on that day, according to BBC.

Additionally, Bradberry told the outlet that he was invited to an event at Jeffries’ house in the Hamptons and was instructed by Jacobsen to use a gift card to purchase an A&F outfit for the occasion. Due to this, Bradberry thought the event was “legitimate” and “official” and felt that Jeffries was a “powerful man” that could “make [or break] his career.”

When Bradberry arrived at the location in the Hamptons, he recalled speaking with Jeffries and his partner about his aspirations to be a model for the brand.

According to Bradberry, Jeffries proceeded to hold “poppers” under Bradberry’s nose. Poppers are a muscle relaxing drug that is popular in the LGBTQ+ community that causes disorientation and a major head rush. The former A&F CEO then allegedly had sex with him.

Bradberry said that he “didn’t feel safe to say ‘no’ and ‘didn’t feel comfortable with this'” because of the home’s “secluded” location and the presence of Jeffries’ staff.

A spokesperson for A&F told The New York Post, “We are appalled and disgusted by the behavior described in the allegations against Mr. Jeffries, whose employment with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ended in 2014, nearly ten years ago. Speaking up and coming forward is not easy, and our thoughts are with those who bravely raised their voices.”

“We have zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind.”

Two former U.S. prosecutors who reviewed the BBC’s investigation have ordered an investigation into whether sex trafficking charges against the former CEO should be brought forward.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts