Forecasters Monitoring 2 Possible Tropical Disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Gaston in the Atlantic Ocean near Azores on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Gaston is expected to produce heavy rainfall over the western and central Azores beginning Thursday night and continuing into Saturday, according to NOAA.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:50 PM PT – Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Fresh off the heels of Ian, national hurricane forecasters have been keeping a close eye on two disturbances in the Atlantic. The two disturbances have the possibility of developing into tropical depressions or storms in the coming week.

The first potential system could form near South America and would then move towards the Caribbean. This would be similar to the way Hurricane Ian initially formed. The second disturbance is off of Africa’s east coast. The disturbance could form in the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean. The pending tropic storms would be called Julia and Karl.



Behind the months of September and August, October is considered the third most active month for tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin.