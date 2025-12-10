Following pressure from Trump, Zelensky says Ukraine will hold elections if Western partners provide security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he addresses a press conference with the Norwegian Prime Minister in the government’s representative building in Oslo, Norway on March 20, 2025. (OLE BERG-RUSTEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:20 AM – Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he is ready to hold elections in Ukraine after President Donald Trump criticized Zelensky for “using war not to hold an election.”

In a Monday interview, President Trump stated he believes “it’s an important time to hold an election” in Ukraine, after several years of martial law in response to Russia’s 2022 invasion, making all elections void.

Zelensky’s term would have expired in May of 2024, prompting President Trump to request a presidential election in Ukraine, accusing the Ukrainian president of continuing the war to remain in power.

“They’re using war not to hold an election, but, uh, I would think the Ukrainian people would, should have that choice,” Trump continued.

“Maybe Zelensky would win,” he added. “I don’t know who would win. But they haven’t had an election in a long time. You know, they talk about democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore.” Advertisement

On Tuesday, Zelensky issued a response, proclaiming that he is “ready for the elections.”

“Not only that, I am asking — and I am now declaring this openly — the United States of America to help me, together with our European colleagues, to ensure security for the elections,” he continued. “Then in the next 60-90 days, Ukraine will be ready for elections.”

Zelensky noted that the guarantees may include weapons, air defense systems, and economic sanctions.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s interview also pushed Ukraine to begin accepting compromises on the U.S.-crafted ceasefire deal, proclaiming that “they have to play ball.”

“It’s not easy with Russia because Russia has the upper hand. And they always did. They’re much bigger. They’re much stronger in that sense.”

“I give the people of Ukraine and the military of Ukraine tremendous credit for the, you know, bravery and for the fighting and all of that,” Trump continued. “But you know, at some point, size will win, generally.”

The president added that Zelensky had not read the latest peace proposal, stating, “You know, a lot of people are dying. So it would be really good if he’d read it. His people loved the proposal. They really liked it. His lieutenants, his top people, they liked it, but they said he hasn’t read it yet. I think he should find time to read it.”

Additionally, Zelensky disputed President Trump’s claim on Thursday, stating that he has “read many different versions of this plan.”

“We’re working, we’re making changes. We’re in daily contact with our negotiation groups, now with Europeans, and with the United States,” he said.

Zelensky’s comment comes after Ukrainian leadership rejected President Trump’s peace proposal, maintaining that Ukraine will not concede any territory to Russia as part of a deal to end the war.

“Under our laws, under international law — and under moral law — we have no right to give anything away,” Zelensky stated on Monday. “That is what we are fighting for.”

