Fmr VP Dick Cheney passes at 84, George W. Bush posts special tribute

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack and Brooke Mallory

10:36 AM – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Richard “Dick” Bruce Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States under former President George W. Bush, died on Monday at the age of 84 — leading Bush to post a tribute for his longtime political confidant.

Cheney reportedly died due to complications from pneumonia and cardiovascular disease. His passing marks the end of a highly influential, and deeply polarizing, chapter in American political history.

The Washington Post reported that his exact time of death was 9:28 PM EST. The article cites a statement from Cheney’s physician, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who was present and confirmed the precise time of death to his family and the outlet.

Following his passing, former President Bush and former first lady Laura Bush honored him by posting a joint statement to X on Tuesday.

“The death of Richard B. Cheney is a loss to the nation and a sorrow to his friends. Laura and I will remember Dick Cheney for the decent, honorable man that he was,” Bush’s statement began. “History will remember him as among the finest public servants of his generation – a patriot who brought integrity, high intelligence, and seriousness of purpose to every position he held.” Advertisement

Bush also noted the many roles Cheney held: White House aide and chief of staff, Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and ultimately, Vice President.

“Dick earned the confidence and high opinion of five presidents,” Bush said. “I asked him to join my ticket in 2000 after first enlisting him to help me find the best running mate. In our long discussions about the qualities a vice president should have – deep experience, mature judgment, character, loyalty – I realized that Dick Cheney was the one I needed. I’m still grateful that he was at my side for the eight years that followed.”

The former president described Cheney as a “calm and steady presence in the White House amid great national challenges,” recalling the 9/11 terror attacks that happened in the first year the two were in office.

“I counted on him for his honest, forthright counsel, and he never failed to give his best,” said Bush. “He held to his convictions and prioritized the freedom and security of the American people.” He concluded, “Dick’s love for America was second only to his family. Laura and I have shared our deepest sympathies with Vice President Cheney’s wife Lynne and their daughters and grandchildren of whom he was so deeply proud. We are praying for Lynne, Liz, Mary, and the Cheney family as they honor a great man.”

Political analysts note that as Vice President, Cheney championed expansive executive authority, particularly following the September 2001 terrorist attacks. His hawkish foreign policy profoundly shaped the Republican Party, and though he remained a controversial figure, even among conservatives, his defenders have emphasized his deep commitment to the United States.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, “Dick Cheney was an extraordinary public servant. … President George W. Bush relied on Dick Cheney for virtually everything, he trusted him deeply.” “And I gotta say, Dick Cheney was someone who, at 34 years old, he was chief of staff to President Gerald Ford, he became secretary of defense under President Bush, 41, and then, of course, vice president under Bush 43. He was a man who was serious, he was a man who was dedicated to keeping this country safe, and he was vice president when 9/11 happened. And the seriousness with which he took that America would defeat radical Islamic terrorists, was extraordinary. He was up early, early every morning, 4, 5 a.m., every morning, and working diligently to keep Americans safe,” Cruz continued.

