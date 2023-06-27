Fmr US Attorney Cummins: Biden-Trump Cases Pushing Americans To Disavow DOJ Authority

A view of the lecture before US Attorney General William Barr holds a press conference at the Department of Justice April 18, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion

2:25 PM – Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Only 2 in 10 Americans trust the government in Washington to “do the right thing.” In other words, the vast majority of Americans believe Washington and its ruling class is crooked. Pew Research has tracked American trust in government since 1958. As dismal as this latest poll is, does anyone confess surprise?

Advertisement

“It’s impossible to look at the Hunter Biden situation, the plea deal he’s reached, and to listen to these whistleblowers and not realize that [the DOJ is] a farce” says Bud Cummins, a former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas under George W. Bush.

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and an unnamed source last week have accused the Biden administration of blocking the US attorney out of Delaware from fully investigating Hunter Biden. Detailing how US Attorney David Wiess in charge of the Biden case has twice applied for Special Counsel status with the Biden DOJ and, twice, the Delaware attorney has been denied.

Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland rebuffed these charges.

But Cummins tells OAN – the danger our nation faces goes beyond politics inside the DOJ. Americans are fast realizing the level of corruption and compromise at the DOJ is so rotten they might increasingly justify not recognizing the authority of America’s top law enforcement agency. Cummins, a respected federal prosecutor, had himself become the target of the DOJ’s politicized ire.

In 2018, Cummins became an unexpected player exposing the Biden Bribery accusations out of Ukraine. Cummins was approached by intermediaries for the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yuri Lutsenko. Lutsenko clamed to have information showing money laundering and bank wires tired to the Bidens out of Kiev. Lutsenko was the handpicked successor to Viktor Shokin, the Prosecutor General allegedly fired by Biden for investigating Hunter Biden’s Burisma activity. Cummins took the information to Jeff Berman, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Berman was investigating one of Biden’s business associates in a separate fraud case. Berman’s office never followed up.

Fast forward forward to 2022 and Cummins received a surprising notification: “Last year I got an email from Apple that informed me that three years prior in 2019, which is approximately a year after I made the call to Jeff Berman, [Apple] had received a grand jury subpoena for my information out of the Southern District of New York.” Cummins believes the subpoena is tied to the office investigating him instead of investigating the allegations against Biden and his associates.

“A good part of our survival as a nation depends on a neutral administration of law, of justice.” Cummins says. “We’ve all heard of Banana Republics where presidents get elected and exile their opponents or investigate or imprison their opponents or let their friends go to Ukraine, go to Russia and see who gets to be an oligarch and who gets prosecuted. We don’t want to become that, but we’re swiftly heading that way.”

Cummins warns the next chapter gets dangerous: “When people lose confidence in the legitimacy of law enforcement, bad things happen. People start resisting arrests. People start not respecting the authority of the government.”

To this point, while Cummins believes Donald Trump’s documents probe has been marred by poor judgment, Cummins argues that the 45th president can justify his actions in light of the DOJ’s political compromise:

“His best defense may be that his crime is refusing to respect the authority of the people that were giving him subpoenas – who happened to be the same people that just drug his administration through a totally faked up two year Russia probe and tried to ruin his presidency. Maybe at some point it’s okay for us to tell the FBI no, or tell the Department of Justice or the court, we no longer as citizens want to respect their authority.” But Cummins adds, “we don’t want to go there. We want to fix it.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has this week stated he plans to bring impeachment inquiries into Attorney General Merrick Garland by July 6.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts