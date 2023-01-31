Fmr. Twitter employees to appear before Congress

In this photo illustration, the Twitter app is seen in the Apple App Store on an Apple iPhone 13 Pro in Washington, DC, on November 28, 2022. (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 11:42 AM PT – Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Three former Twitter employees are scheduled to appear before the House Oversight Committee on February 8th. The hearing will focus on how the social media platform handled news on President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The case will focus on the fact that the organization chose to block the New York Post’s report on Hunter Biden’s laptop in the months leading up to the 2020 election.

Chairman James Comer, (R-Ky.) will head the major session. Republicans have long said that the story was suppressed for political reasons and have called for numerous investigations into the Biden family. This is amplified as Congress wants answers regarding the classified documents found inside President Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.

This comes as Matt Taibbi, a journalist, exposed internal Twitter conversations surrounding the laptop story. The information was revealed as part of the Twitter Files, a public disclosure of internal Twitter records orchestrated by Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter. Musk fired the Twitter executives responsible, including Twitter’s Chief Censor Vijaya Gadde, after taking over the company.

It was revealed that even though many of the high-level Twitter executives were concerned that they had little cause to use such restrictions, they had agreed upon emergency moderation measures to block the spread of the Hunter Biden narrative.

Yoel Roth, the former head of safety and integrity, James Baker, the former deputy general counsel, and former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde are anticipated to appear in court. The Oversight Committee has not yet announced their names.