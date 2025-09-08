Fmr Trump official Joe Mitchell running for Iowa’s 2nd district

Former Iowa state legislator Joe Mitchell, a Republican candidate for the U.S. House in Iowa’s 2nd District

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Nathaniel Mannor

3:40 PM –Monday, September 8, 2025

Iowa state lawmaker Joe Mitchell has announced he’s running for Congress in the state’s 2nd congressional district.

On Monday, Mitchell released an announcement video on X. In it, he touted his role as a former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) official in the Trump administration, as well as his work to help Gen Z conservatives get elected nationwide.

“I’m running for Congress because too many Iowans have been left behind by a broken political system that works for insiders and lobbyists, not for us,” Mitchell said. “For too long, politicians in Washington have wasted our tax dollars and cut backroom deals while working families pay the price. I’ll work with President Trump to end reckless spending, secure our borders, protect our farmers, and build an economy where hard work pays again. It’s time to take power back from the insiders and return it to the people of Iowa — where it belongs.”

Mitchell is running to replace Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa), who is currently running for the Senate to replace outgoing Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).

Hinson was endorsed by Trump on Friday.

“I know Ashley well, and she is a WINNER! A Loving Wife and Proud Mother of two sons, Ashley is a wonderful person, has ALWAYS delivered for Iowa, and will continue doing so in the United States Senate,” the president said on Truth Social. “Ashley Hinson will be an outstanding Senator, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!” he continued.

Ernst cited her growing family and her aging as her reasons not to run for re-election.

In his ad, Mitchell highlighted his strong ties to President Trump, saying he will help implement the president’s MAGA agenda.

