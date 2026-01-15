Fmr top aide of Eric Adams arrested on federal fraud and bribery charges

Former New York Mayor Eric Adams stands on June 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Anthony Herbert, a former high-level community liaison for former New York City Mayor Eric Adams, was arrested this week on federal corruption and fraud charges. He made headlines last year when he was fired for a social media post suggesting that the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was “karma” for what Herbert described as Kirk’s “racist” rhetoric.

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment charging Herbert, 61, with orchestrating a series of corrupt schemes while serving in the Mayor’s Office.

According to the U.S. Attorney, the Brooklyn resident pocketed roughly $16,000 by taking bribes to influence city security contracts and soliciting kickbacks from a funeral home. Additionally, the indictment alleges that prior to his city employment, Herbert stole over $20,000 by submitting a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application for a non-existent bakery business.

“New Yorkers deserve honest and competent public officials,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “As alleged, at a time when Anthony Herbert was serving as City Hall’s liaison to the City’s public housing residents, he engaged in blatant pay-to-play schemes to enrich himself. The women and men of the Southern District of New York are committed to holding accountable government officials who abuse their positions of trust to benefit themselves.”

Herbert served in Adams’ administration from 2022 to 2025 as the citywide liaison to public housing residents. His tenure ended abruptly in September 2025, when he was fired for social media comments suggesting the assassination of Kirk was “karma.”

In a Facebook post, he wrote, “You hit the nail right on the head or should I say racist!!”

Herbert also posted a video on Facebook in which he commented on Kirk’s death, saying he had no regrets and that “karma has come to collect.” Although both the video and his comments were eventually deleted, it was too late. Herbert was promptly terminated from his position, and two days later, he issued a public statement confirming the severance while asserting that he stood by his controversial views.

Herbert was arrested on Tuesday in Manhattan and indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York on six federal charges: two counts of bribery, wire fraud, extortion, honest service wire fraud, and federal program fraud.

According to reports, Herbert ran two “pay-to-play” operations while in his City Hall position.

The first involved Herbert accepting bribes from a security firm to assist them in securing contracts with the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) for providing security services at public housing developments. At the time, Herbert purportedly gave the firm instructions on how to navigate the process and he pressured city officials to award the contracts.

In his second scheme, Herbert pressured local officials to approve payments to a funeral home director under a city program for low-income burial assistance, allegedly receiving kickbacks for guiding those funds.

Just before joining the Adams administration, Herbert also allegedly submitted a fraudulent application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan tied to a baked goods company that did not exist, fraudulently gaining $20,418.

“It’s alleged Anthony Herbert used his position in the NYC Mayor’s Office to create a side hustle of bribery and fraud,” IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Harry T. Chavis, Jr. said in a statement. “He allegedly took advantage of his role to line his pockets by offering unfair advantages to certain businesses.”

Following his arraignment, Herbert was intercepted by reporters outside the courthouse, where he maintained his innocence. Speaking to CBS News, he defended his actions by stating he was simply “doing his job” and characterized his dealings as long-standing professional relationships with the individuals involved.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Herbert said. “I didn’t do none of that.” “He has entered a plea of not guilty and we’re just gonna let the case play out in court,” Herbert’s attorney added.

He is due back in court on January 30th.

