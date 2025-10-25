Fmr special counsel Jack Smith asks to testify publicly before Congress, cites ‘mischaracterizations’ of his investigation into Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment, including four felony counts against President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:07 AM – Saturday, October 25, 2025

Former special counsel Jack Smith is requesting to be allowed to testify publicly amid investigations into President Donald Trump’s handling of sensitive documents.

Smith’s team sent a letter on Thursday to Judiciary Committee chairmen, Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Senator Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) in response to a demand from Jordan to hear his testimony, dated October 14th.

The message was signed by attorneys Lanny A. Breuer and Peter Koski.

“Given the many mischaracterizations of Mr. Smith’s investigation into President Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents and role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Mr. Smith respectfully requests the opportunity to testify in open hearings before the House and Senate Judiciary Committees,” the letter read. It continued, “During the investigation of President Trump, Mr. Smith steadfastly adhered to established legal standards and Department of Justice guidelines, consistent with his approach throughout his career as a dedicated public servant.” Advertisement

Smith’s lawyers told the Republican chairmen that he would need reassurance from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that “he will not be punished” for his testimony, considering some of the facts from his special office investigation are still sealed, including Volume II of the Final Report of the Special Counsel.

They also requested access to files created during his tenure as special counsel “to provide full and accurate answers” to their questioning.

They stressed in the letter that “to provide full and accurate answers to your questions, Mr. Smith requires access to the Special Counsel files, which he no longer has the ability to access.”

Republican members of Congress have accused Smith of misconduct in his oversight of the prosecutor’s office, though Smith has maintained that he complied with court and Justice Department protocols.

In a recent interview with former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann at the University College London, he said that any claims that his criminal cases against President Trump were politically motivated were “absolutely ludicrous” and “totally contrary to my experience as a prosecutor.”

Then-Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to release the second volume of Smith’s final report because of an ongoing criminal case involving two of Trump’s co-defendants, aide Walt Nauta and former Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Oliveira. Both cases were thrown out after Trump returned to office.

Grassley acknowledged the need for access to relevant records before conducting their probe.

“Jack Smith certainly has a lot of answering to do, but first, Congress needs to have all the facts at its disposal,” Grassley said in a statement. “Hearings should follow once the investigative foundation has been firmly set, which is why I’m actively working with the DOJ and (Federal Bureau of Investigation) FBI to collect all relevant records that Mr. Smith had years to become familiar with.”

Both cases against Trump due to Smith’s investigations have ended since he was elected to a second term as president in November.

