Fmr South Korean first lady imprisoned alongside husband over corruption charges

South Korean former first lady Kim Keon Hee arrives at the Special Prosecutor’s Office on August 06, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

12:45 PM – Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Kim Keon Hee, the former first lady of South Korea, has become the first in her position to be arrested.

Kim, 52, is the wife of disgraced former President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol of the People Power Party. Yoon, 64, left his position as a prosecutor in 2021 and was elected President of the Republic of Korea in 2022. He was imprisoned in January 2025, while still serving as president and was officially impeached and removed from office in April 2025.

In December 2024, Yoon declared martial law in a televised address, claiming he was protecting the country from “anti-state” forces that sympathized with North Korea, according to the BBC. His order prohibited gatherings of local legislatures and suspended the free press. He also called for the arrest of various political opponents, including the leader of his own party.

Yoon’s office was raided on multiple dates by the South Korean Police, who had obtained a warrant for the president’s arrest. He is the first president of South Korea to be behind bars.

The former president’s impeachment trial concluded with a unanimous decision to remove him from office. He was released from the Seoul Detention Center in March, but was taken into custody again in July over fears that he would destroy evidence of his alleged violation of the rights of cabinet members by not including some of them in a meeting before declaring martial law.

According to the BBC, if found guilty, Yoon faces life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Meanwhile, Kim faces allegations of corruption, including bribery, stock manipulation related to a local BMW dealership, and interfering in a People Power Party candidate nomination for a 2022 by-election. She was taken into custody on Tuesday after a court issued a warrant for her arrest, citing concerns that she would destroy any evidence.

Kim was accused of receiving two Chanel bags valued at a combined 20 million won (approximately $14,500) and a diamond necklace from the Unification Church as bribes in exchange for business favors.

Additionally, she was accused of wearing a luxury Van Cleef pendant to a NATO summit in 2022, which was allegedly valued at 60 million won (approximately $43,000). According to the charge against Kim, the pendant was omitted from the couple’s financial disclosure, which is required by law.

A spokesperson for the prosecution, Oh Jeong-hee, said that Kim had claimed the pendant was a fake purchased two decades ago in Hong Kong. However, prosecutors argued that it was genuine.

Prosecutors also say that Kim amassed over 800 million won (nearly $58,000) in a price-rigging scheme involving BMW dealer stocks.

Kim’s lawyers have denied the accusations against her. She bowed as she arrived at court before her arrest, but declined to make any statements or comments.

