Fmr President Joe Biden Expected To Attend Pope’s Funeral In Rome 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:54 PM – Friday, April 25, 2025

Former President Joe Biden will reportedly be attending Pope Francis’ funeral, along with his wife, Jill Biden.

According to a report from The Hill, the couple is expected to leave the United States on Friday to fly to Rome, Italy, where they will join other dignitaries at the funeral for the Pope, who died at the age of 88 earlier this week.

Following the news of the Pope’s death, the 46th president took to X to express his condolences.

“He was unlike any who came before him,” Biden wrote on X after the Pope died Monday.

“Above all, he was a Pope for everyone. He was the People’s Pope — a light of faith, hope, and love,” the former president said.

During the end of his life, Francis battled multiple health issues that left him weakened and often forced him to rely on a wheelchair or canes.

Most recently, he struggled with diverticulitis and bronchitis, and at times, he needed aides to read his speeches since he was frequently out of breath.

The Pope also spent much of the last two months of his life in the hospital battling pneumonia.

According to a report by CBS News, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will also be joining the world leaders expected to attend the funeral.

Others include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Argentinian President Javier Milei.

