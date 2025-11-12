Fmr Newsom chief of staff arrested, accused of stealing $225K and funneling funds to private accounts

The Governor of California Gavin Newsom delivers a speech at Germany’s pavilion during the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference, in Belem, Para State, Brazil, on November 11, 2025. (MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:22 PM – Wednesday, November 12, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s former chief of staff, Dana Williamson, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of stealing $225,000 from inactive political campaign funds and transferring the money to a friend’s account.

53-year-old Williamson was Newsom’s (D-Calif.) chief of staff between late 2022 through late 2024, which is during the time the alleged crimes took place, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

From February 2022 to September 2024, Williams allegedly conspired with a colleague to funnel the funds into various business entities before the funds were transferred into personal accounts, according to a DOJ report.

“The indictment also alleges that Williamson conspired with a business associate to create false, backdated contracts after receiving a civil subpoena in January 2024 from the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans made to Williamson’s business,” the DOJ report released on Wednesday read.

Williamson also allegedly subscribed to false tax returns to illegally claim over $1 million in business deductions “for what were actually personal and nondeductible expenditures, such as private jet travel, luxury hotel stays, home furnishings, and designer handbags, as well as deductions for no-show jobs for friends and family.” Advertisement

Williamson is being charged with conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct justice, subscribing to false tax returns, and making false statements.

“This is a crucial step in an ongoing political corruption investigation that began more than three years ago,” stated U.S. Attorney Eric Grant. “As it always has, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to protect the people of California from political corruption.”

Additionally, when questioned about the diversion of the funds and the backdated contracts by the FBI, Williamson “made false statements to the agents regarding each of those topics,” the DOJ filing added.

“Today’s charges are the result of three years of relentless investigative work, in partnership with IRS Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” stated FBI Sacramento Special Agent in Charge Sid Patel. “The FBI will remain vigilant in its efforts to uncover fraud and corruption, ensuring our government systems are held to the highest standards.”

“Disguising personal luxuries as business expenses — especially to claim improper tax deductions or to willfully file fraudulent tax returns is a serious criminal offense with severe consequences,” added IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Oakland Field Office Special Agent in Charge Linda Nguyen. “IRS-CI will pursue charges against those who deliberately exploit their business for personal enrichment.”

Newsom’s office responded to the charges, noting that “Ms. Williamson no longer serves in this administration.”

“While we are still learning details of the allegations, the Governor expects all public servants to uphold the highest standards of integrity.”

If convicted, Williamson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit those offenses; up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of conspiracy to obstruct and making false statements; and up to three years in prison and a $100,000 fine for each count of filing a false tax return.

