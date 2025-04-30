Fmr Nat’l Security Adviser John Bolton Warns Hegseth ‘Should Resign For His Own Safety’s Sake’

(L) Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) / (R) Former National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a panel. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:52 PM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton issued a stark warning, telling U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that he should resign from his position “for his own safety’s sake.”

Bolton’s comments on Tuesday came during a CNN segment with newscaster Pamela Brown, who questioned Bolton on whether Hegseth should resign from his post following the firings of multiple Pentagon officials.

“Do you believe Hegseth should still be on the job?” asked Brown. “No, I think he should resign for his own safety’s sake, if nothing else,” Bolton responded.

Bolton then went on to criticize Hegseth for engaging in “attack plans” on the messaging app Signal with his personal phone, in which National Security Advisor Mike Waltz “inadvertently added” a journalist from The Atlantic who leaked the details of the message thread.

“We need a secretary who can get the job done, not somebody who spends his time on Signal chat groups,” Bolton continued. “I almost never used my personal phone when I was a national security advisor. I mean, the breaches of security at risk in this conduct are enormous. And I think that’s one reason why he shouldn’t be in the job.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has repeatedly defended Hegseth, maintaining that he believes his nominated defense secretary will “get it together.”

“I had a talk with him, and whatever I said I probably wouldn’t be inclined to tell you,” Trump stated on Tuesday. “But — we had a good talk. He’s a talented guy. He’s young. He’s smart, highly educated.” “I think he’s going to be a very good defense, hopefully a great defense secretary,” he added.

