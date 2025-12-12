Fmr Mich. football coach Sherrone Moore charged with home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering

(Background) Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (L) Former head football coach Sherrone Moore of the University of Michigan appears via video during his arraignment hearing in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ryan Sun-Pool/Getty Images)

Two days after being abruptly fired as head football coach of the University of Michigan, Sherrone Moore has been charged with third-degree felony home invasion, stalking in a domestic relationship, and breaking and entering/illegal entry, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday.

If convicted on all counts, Moore could face up to six years in prison, five years for the felony home invasion plus one year for stalking, and fines totaling up to $3,500 — $2,000 for the home invasion, $1,000 for stalking, and $500 for breaking and entering.

Police arrested Moore on Wednesday evening, hours after his termination in connection with a purported incident involving unlawful entry into the home of a former romantic partner, a 32-year-old Michigan football staff member, Paige Shiver.

The school reportedly fired him for engaging in the inappropriate relationship.

It is also worth noting that Moore is married with three daughters, and the 32-year-old staff member with whom he had an extramarital affair had recently ended their “fling.”

During Friday’s virtual arraignment in Washtenaw County 14A-1 District Court, Moore’s bond was set at $25,000. He was ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor, have no contact with the 32-year-old victim, and attend mental health evaluation and treatment as conditions of release.

Friday’s hearing was live streamed on Youtube via a feed from Washtenaw County Jail, revealing Moore sitting in a confined room.

During the arraignment, prosecutor Kati Rezmierski described the purported incident, stating that Moore had unlawfully entered the victim’s home, gone directly to a kitchen drawer, retrieved several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors, and then threatened to kill himself.

“I’m going to kill myself, I’m going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands,” Rezmierski said, repeating what she believes he told Shiver.

Additionally, according to 911 dispatch audio, Moore’s wife, Kelli, had contacted authorities expressing concern that he was suicidal following his sudden firing.

Details of the alleged extramarital relationship were not disclosed by the Michigan school.

A separate 911 call made on Wednesday from a residence in Pittsfield Township belonging to Shiver reported that Moore had assaulted a woman there and had been stalking her for months. This call directly prompted the police response that led to Moore’s arrest later that evening in the parking lot of a church — in neighboring Saline Township.

However, police have not officially identified Shiver as the 911 caller, the victim, or the Wolverines staff member whom Moore was alleged to have assaulted.

This marks the third investigation into Moore over allegations of misconduct involving women, according to reports. Moore, hired in 2018 by then-head coach Jim Harbaugh, stepped into the top role last year after Harbaugh guided the program to a national championship in 2023 and departed for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The firing saves the university from buying out the remaining $5.5 million on Moore’s five-year contract, per its terms. Moore is the sixth Harbaugh recruit to face legal troubles during his Michigan tenure.

Biff Poggi, who stepped in as interim coach earlier this season amid Moore’s suspension in a sign-stealing scandal, will continue in that capacity as the Wolverines prepare for their December 31st matchup against Texas in the Citrus Bowl.

The turmoil, however, could accelerate player losses to the transfer portal this winter, potentially giving pause to donors supporting the college football program.

