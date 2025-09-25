Fmr FBI Director Comey expected to be indicted soon for allegedly lying under oath

James Comey, former FBI Director, speaks at the Barnes & Noble Upper West Side on May 19, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

7:55 AM – Thursday, September 25, 2025

Federal prosecutors are seeking to indict former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey on perjury charges in the coming days.

The Justice Department’s (DOJ) investigation, put on by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, centers on whether Comey lied to Congress during his testimony on September 30, 2020, regarding his handling of the investigation into potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

According to federal criminal law, prosecutors have five years to bring forth a charge, and the five-year deadline is next Tuesday.

“DOJ officials are close to deciding whether to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey for allegedly lying to Congress in September 2020,” an anonymous source said. “There is a grand jury underway looking at the matter in Virginia. A decision could come any day.”

President Donald Trump has criticized Comey since his first term as president over the investigation, having fired him in 2017 after less than a year in office.

“I think they’re very dishonest people. I think they’re crooked as hell,” Trump said in July of Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan. “And maybe they have to pay a price for that.”

Trump has fought for years against arguments that he was colluding with Russia during the 2016 election, arguing that Brennan and Comey politicized intelligence to undermine him. He called the investigation a “Russia hoax” that has soured U.S. relations with Russia.

Comey maintains that he has never lied under oath.

Should a federal grand jury approve the case by next week, it would be one of the highest-profile indictments of a political figure during Trump’s second presidential term.

In the short time period when Comey served under Trump as FBI director, Comey took memos that documented his meetings with the president, which he claims were later leaked to the press.

In the same year, Comey testified that he had sent the documents to a friend, Columbia University law school professor Daniel Richman, instructing him to share them with the press.

Two years later, the DOJ’s inspector general reported that Comey violated agency policies when he leaked the information in the memorandums, some of which were classified.

At the time of the DOJ’s report, Trump tweeted, “Perhaps never in the history of our Country has someone been more thoroughly disgraced and excoriated than James Comey in the just released Inspector General’s Report. He should be ashamed of himself!”

In his 2020 Senate Judiciary testimony, the former FBI director stated that he stood by previous statements made under oath to Congress, maintaining that he had not leaked anything classified to the media, nor had he instructed others to do so.

