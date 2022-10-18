Fmr Dem Gabbard to campaign for Kari Lake in Arizona

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake greets supporters after speaking at a campaign event on the eve of the primary, attended also by U.S. senatorial candidate Blake Masters at the Duce bar on August 01, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:47 AM PT – Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard is campaigning for Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.



On Tuesday, Gabbard will join Lake at an Arizona Young Republican engagement forum. The event will be attended by other Trump-endorsed Republicans, including Senate candidate Blake Masters and Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh.



Gabbard endorsed Lake in a series of Tweets. The former Democrat said that Lake’s a leader who puts people first, fights for border security and for other policies that make life better for the American people.

This endorsement comes one-week after Gabbard left the Democrat party.

Gabbard said that she looks forward to supporting Lake ahead of the critical midterm elections. Lake thanked Gabbard and said that it’s truly an honor to have the endorsement from an American hero.