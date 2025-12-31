Fmr Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot unleashes verbal attack on Border Patrol Commander Bovino, slamming his actions as shameful

(L) U.S. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino on December 17, 2025 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) / (Background) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on May 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

4:46 PM – Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Former Chicago Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot unleashed a verbal attack on an X post by senior U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory K. Bovino, slamming his actions as unconstitutional and shameful while ominously warning of his impending “day of reckoning.”

Lightfoot took issue with the post and quickly replied back to Bovino, telling the Border Patrol Commander his “day of reckoning is fast approaching.”

Lightfoot also called Bovino a “glory hound” who “cannot resist acting a fool,” accusing the “CBP militia under his command” of carrying out “unconstitutional and shameful” actions.

“Glory hound Greg Bovino cannot resist acting a fool in the third largest media market. The actions of the CBP militia under his command have been unconstitutional and shameful. Hey, Greg, your day of reckoning is fast approaching,” she wrote.

Bovino, never one to hold back when calling out elected officials who dare interfere with Border Patrol operations, has boldly stepped into the spotlight as the unapologetic public face of street-level enforcement against illegal aliens.

Bovino also recently fired back at Governor JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) in a separate post on X, saying: “Don’t worry, Chicago, we will be here for YEARS! Despite calls for violence against our agents, the brave men and women of the United States Border Patrol have come together and developed serious plans to help Chicago rid their streets of criminal illegal aliens. We work for YOU.”

On Tuesday, current Chicago Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson endorsed the idea of putting the message “Abolish ICE” on a city snowplow.

“‘Abolish ICE’ has my full endorsement for the name of one of Chicago’s next Snow Plows. Remember to submit your choice by January 10th, 2026!” Johnson wrote in a post on X. “Oh oh, i’ve got a nomination for the mayor,” Bovino responded back in a post on Tuesday. “Name the plow ‘Reality Check’ and paint it green while your at it.”

Johnson offered a tepid response, nitpicking the Commander’s misuse of “your” rather than addressing the substance of the post.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!