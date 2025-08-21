Fmr Biden WH Counsel Ian Sams appears before House Committee in probe on Biden’s cognitive decline, autopen use

Ian Sams, White House Counsel to President Joe Biden, speaks to the media outside the White House on March 12, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:49 PM – Thursday, August 21, 2025

Former President Joe Biden’s senior advisor and spokesman, Ian Sams, is appearing before the House Oversight Committee as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations that senior officials in the Democrat administration attempted to conceal signs of Biden’s cognitive decline.

The committee is also examining the potential unauthorized use of an autopen to sign official documents during the final months and days of Biden’s presidency.

Sams, a longtime Democrat Party communications specialist, most recently served as senior spokesperson for former Vice President Kamala Harris during her 107-day 2024 presidential campaign, which followed President Biden’s exit from the race.

On Thursday morning, Sams arrived voluntarily at the Rayburn building, declining to comment to reporters.

“He had a lot to say while he was working for the White House, so I’m sure he’ll have a lot to say today. He was very vocal and very active on Twitter,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.), told reporters before their closed-door interview. “So, we’re going to ask him, you know, a lot of questions about what he would say publicly from behind the podium at the White House and what he would tweet about – and see if he still stands by a lot of those claims he made.”

An investigation by the Oversight Project into the Biden administration’s use of the autopen to sign presidential documents, including more pardons and clemency grants than any other president, gained the attention of both national news and the current White House in June.

Later that month, Comer wrote to Sams: “You were a first line of defense to spin negative stories about the president and his mishaps.” “The scope of your responsibilities – both official and otherwise – and personal interactions within the Oval Office cannot go without investigation, given the mounting evidence that President Biden was incapacitated for much, if not all, of his single term,” Comer continued. “If White House staff carried out a strategy lasting months or even years to hide the chief executive’s condition – or to perform his duties – Congress may need to consider a legislative response.”

After sitting in on a transcribed interview that Sams provided to the committee, Comer highlighted to reporters that Sams only saw and communicated with Biden “twice” during his whole tenure in the White House role — from May 2022 to August 2024.

“It raises serious concerns and serious questions about who was calling shots at the White House,” Comer emphasized. “If the White House spokesperson was being shielded from the president of the United States, who was operating the Oval Office?” “There were very few people around Joe Biden, especially at the end, and that’s when the majority of the pardons and executive orders were signed with that autopen.”

Sams is the 11th former White House staff member who has faced the panel in the investigation of a purported cover-up of Biden’s mental and physical decline while in office. Other witnesses who had been subpoenaed invoked their Fifth Amendment right not to comment when questioned — including Biden’s White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

Meanwhile, several other aides are still expected to appear before the committee next month, including former Deputy Assistant to the President Andrew Bates, former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and former White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients.

