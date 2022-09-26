Florida Prepares for Incoming Hurricane Ian

NOAA’s GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it moves towards the Florida Coast as a category 4 storm in the Caribbean Sea. (Photo by NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images)

UPDATED 09:30 AM PT – Monday, September 26, 2022

During a press conference in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis provides information in regards to the incoming Hurricane Ian. Gov DeSantis activates 5,000 National Guardsmen to assist residents who are in evacuation zones, as well as removing tolls in the Tampa Bay area.

Hurricane Ian started as a tropical storm in the Caribbean, and is expected to hit Central Florida Tuesday night as a Cat 4, with winds of 140 miles.

Governor DeSantis ensured that both Publix and Walmart will have their shelves stocked, emphasizing there is no need to “panic buy”.

For more information, or to see if you’re a part of the evacuation zones, visit Floridadisaster.org/planprepare.