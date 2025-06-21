Florida: Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning weather modification

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 8, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:06 PM – Saturday, June 21, 2025

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill banning weather modification in the state.

DeSantis signed Senate Bill 56, which was led by Senator Ileana Garcia (R-Fla.) which repeals current state law that permits the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to give permits to individuals or groups wishing to manipulate the weather.

“Many of us senators receive concerns and complaints on a regular basis regarding these condensation trails, aka chemtrails,” Garcia said during an Agriculture, Environment and General Government committee meeting earlier this year. Advertisement “There’s a lot of skepticism with regards to this, and basically what I wanted to do with this is try to look for a way to separate fact from fiction.”

The new bill makes it illegal to modify or geoengineer the weather in the state. Anyone caught doing so might face a third-degree felony, five years in prison, and fines of up to $100,000.

The law directs state environmental officials to create a public site where anyone may report suspicions of weather modification and provides officials the authority to investigate those claims.

In addition, the law mandates publicly owned airports to notify any planes outfitted with weather modification or geoengineering technology to the Florida Department of Transportation.

“Florida is not a testing ground for geoengineering. We already do not permit this activity, and I will be signing SB 56 to prohibit the practice in our skies. The Free State of Florida means freedom from governments or private actors unilaterally applying chemicals or geoengineering to people or public spaces,” DeSantis said in May.

The bill will go into effect on July 1st.

