Florida AG sues Roblox, citing failure to protect children from predators and misleading parents about safety

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

4:42 PM – Thursday, December 11, 2025

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a lawsuit against Roblox, an online gaming platform, alleging violations of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. The platform is accused of failing to implement child-safety measures, allowing predators to pose as children, groom minors, and use the game’s currency Robux to solicit explicit content.

The suit argues that Roblox has aggressively marketed the platform to young children while misleading parents and young users about its safety features, despite known risks, including exposure to graphic adult content and user-generated games simulating child exploitation.

The action follows Uthmeier’s October criminal subpoenas to Roblox as part of an ongoing investigation into these issues, amid similar lawsuits from American families and other states nationwide.

The Florida Attorney General’s office alleges that Roblox “knowingly” facilitates sexual predators while misleading parents about the program’s safety, announcing the civil suit on Thursday, which was filed in Baker County Circuit Court.

“Since I took office, we’ve taken several steps to investigate Roblox, including launching the first criminal investigation in the nation,” Uthmeier said in a video statement posted to X. “While the criminal investigation continues, we’re using all tools in the toolbox to hold this dangerous platform accountable.” Advertisement

In October, the Attorney General’s office accused the company of negligence in age verification and failure to report incidents of child grooming, such as cases where adults would try to bribe children with “Robux,” the in-game currency, in exchange for child sex abuse material (CSAM). The office issued subpoenas to collect information and evidence of Roblox’s alleged negligence.

“We reviewed the information demanded in our subpoena, and what we found is unacceptable. Roblox aggressively markets to young children, but fails to protect them from sexual predators,” Uthmeier stated. “As a father of three little ones, and as Florida’s attorney general, my number one priority is simple: To protect our kids.”

In Uthmeier’s probe, investigators created Roblox accounts themselves to test the platform’s age verification, including facial age estimation. Investigators posed as a 7-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and a 47-year-old male.

Screenshots of the Roblox entry page and its process to create an account were also included in the complaint to show that the game lacked safeguards to verify that parental consent was obtained before children created profiles.

“Roblox does nothing to confirm or document that parental permission has been given, no matter how young a child is. Nor does Roblox require a parent to confirm the age that the child provides when creating a Roblox account,” the lawsuit claimed. “Roblox could do more; it chooses not to.” In his video statement, Uthmeier added, “Roblox broke the trust of parents and my office will make sure they answer for it.”

Florida’s lawsuit is only the most recent in a growing list of suits filed against the gaming platform in recent months.

Louisiana sued the company in August for similar accusations of child endangerment. In addition, a family in Iowa sued the company for allowing a user to groom, kidnap, sexually abuse and traffic their 13-year-old daughter. Kentucky filed a lawsuit in October, citing facilitation of child predators, as well — adding that the platform exposed children to harmful content, namely depictions and images taken of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

