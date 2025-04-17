Florida: ‘Active Shooter’ Situation At Florida State University, Suspect In Custody

(Background) STOCK IMAGE. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images) / (R) Florida State University school logo. (Logo via: fsu.edu)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:27 AM – Thursday, April 17, 2025

UPDATE – 4/17/25 – 10:55 a.m. PT: Incoming reports now state that at least six people have been injured as a result of the shooting.

On Thursday, police responded to calls regarding an active shooter on the campus of Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee.

“Multiple people” have been injured in the shooting, according to a senior school official.

Surfacing reports have revealed that the suspect is now in custody, but Sunshine State authorities have not released any details thus far about the detained suspect.

At least four injured people are currently being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, according to a spokesperson for the hospital. The condition of the victims is currently unknown.

The university revealed that the shooter had been in the vicinity of the Student Union.

During the active shooting incident, school officials throughout campus urged FSU students to seek shelter.

“An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective [measures],” the announcement read.

After the shooter’s arrest, FSU cancelled all classes for the rest of the day, while warning students to evacuate and avoid the area.

“Individuals not already on the main campus at this time should avoid coming to the Tallahassee main campus,” the school wrote on its advisory website.

Police who responded to the scene stated that the “FDLE [Florida Department of Law Enforcement] is actively engaged in the incident on FSU’s campus, and we will update the public with more information as soon as possible.”

FBI agents have also been working alongside local law enforcement — at the scene.

Meanwhile, video footage taken during the incident captured a number of FSU students running away from the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

