Fla. teens arrested over anti-Semitic graffiti

People stand together during an interfaith Rally Against Anti-Semitism, hosted by Greater Miami Jewish Federation at the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach on June 03, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:42 PM PT – Friday, December 2, 2022

Three teenagers were arrested in Florida after reportedly spending a month vandalizing buildings with racial slurs and anti-Semitic characters.

The teens are suspected of vandalizing public buildings and parks in three separate events. The initial incident took place in October during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. Investigators in Florida also claim that multiple anti-Semitic and hateful inscriptions were also spray painted both inside and outside the restrooms on the golf course at Weston Hills.

During a press conference on Thursday, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, talked about the arrest of the three 16-year-old boys.

“It brought back a lot of pain and suffering into the Jewish community, but also as well into the African-American community,” he said.

The suspects reportedly told authorities they did it all as a joke. All three teens are now facing felony charges, some of which were enhanced to hate crimes.