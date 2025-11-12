Fla. seeks death penalty for indicted child rapist, asks SCOTUS to reconsider execution precedent

(Background) Attorney General James Uthmeier announces grand jury indictment and intent to seek the death penalty in child sexual battery case (Office of the Attorney General) / (L) Nathan Holmberg (Hernando County Jail)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:28 PM – Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Attorney General James Uthmeier of Florida called upon the United States Supreme Court to reverse a decision setting a precedent that executing child rapists is unconstitutional.

The invocation of the Supreme Court was brought on by a case against 36-year-old Nathan Holmberg, accused of sexually assaulting five children under 12 in Hernando County, with more assaults suspected across the state.

A partially redacted grand jury indictment said that he took multiple videos of himself raping and coercing children into sexual acts. The children were between 3 and 10 years old and were described in the document as wearing Hello Kitty, Jurassic Park and Minecraft themed clothing in the footage.

The attorney general announced on Wednesday that the state is seeking the death penalty for the suspect.

“I believe that crimes like this against young children, where you take their innocence, you take their childhood away from them, these horrific acts deserve the ultimate form of justice,” Uthmeier said. “So, we will be doing everything we can legally to send him to meet his maker.” Advertisement

Holmberg was arrested on October 20th after a “Good Samaritan” alerted the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office that he had child pornography on his phone, County Sheriff Al Neinhuis said.

Special counsel to the attorney general Rita Peters, who has worked in the sex crimes unit for over 25 years, said that what they found was “one of the most heinous investigations” she had seen.

A Hernando grand jury indicted Holmberg on Monday on seven counts of sexual battery of a child under 12 years old, four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 years old, three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and 10 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child between December 2024 and the day of his arrest.

He was also charged with 83 counts of possession of child pornography.

Holmberg was a babysitter, nanny and employee of the local YMCA.

In 2023, Florida passed legislation expanding the state’s death penalty to include suspects who sexually assault children under the age of 12. This is the first law since a 2008 Supreme Court ruling stating that as long as the victim wasn’t killed, the execution of a child rapist is unconstitutional.

Uthmeier has advocated for harsher punishments for child predators, even being involved in one of several lawsuits against Roblox, the gaming platform accused by parents nationwide of giving predators access to children.

“We believe that today’s Supreme Court should reevaluate and reinterpret the law to allow this form of justice. You have somebody that raped and sexually abused a three-year-old and filmed it. The evidence shows hundreds of files, photos, and videos of other child pornographic and abuse content,” Uthmeier said. “Again, this is not an individual that can be rehabilitated, this is someone that needs to face the ultimate form of justice.”

This is not the first push in the Sunshine State to expand the death penalty.

In 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) signed a law lowering the requirement for death penalty sentencing from a unanimous jury to an 8-4 supermajority. So far in 2025, the governor has scheduled 18 executions and conducted 15, breaking the record set in 1984 of eight executions in one year.

