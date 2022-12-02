Fla. Gov. DeSantis says GOP had a ‘huge underperformance’ in midterms

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:33 AM PT – Friday, December 2, 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed-in on why Republicans fell short of expectations in the midterms.

During a press conference on Thursday, DeSantis (R-Fla.) highlighted his nearly 20-point re-election victory, by saying that he produced results that attracted more people to support him. However, the governor noted this was not something that was happening throughout the rest of the country.

DeSantis pointed out that Republicans had a “huge underperformance” in the House. Republicans won the majority with far fewer seats than what was anticipated.

“That’s what happens almost every two years, especially when people are pessimistic about the direction of the country, have a negative view on Biden,” DeSantis said. “Usually, those voters are going to want to vote for people who are offering an alternative, and yet some of those voters throughout the country, not in Florida, but they’re in the country. Even though they disapprove of Biden, even though they disapproved of the country, they still didn’t want to vote, you know, for some of our candidates. I don’t think it’s a question necessarily being divided as a party, I think it’s like, okay, how do you run and win majorities?”

DeSantis also noted that he received more votes than any other Republican gubernatorial candidate in Florida’s history.