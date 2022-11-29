Fla. Gov. DeSantis on China: Zero-COVID policy is draconian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

November 29, 2022

Governor Ron DeSantis has taken aim at China’s zero-COVID policy.

Speaking in Duval County on Tuesday, DeSantis (R-Fla.) said that the people of China are right to protest against the Communist government’s restrictions.

This comes as China’s zero-COVID policy has seen the country impose mass lockdowns, testing, and strict quarantine measures among other moves.

“This zero-COVID policy is draconian,” DeSantis said. “It violates people’s liberties, and it is completely unscientific and the people of China are right to be able to speak out and protest against what the Chinese communist party is doing. This CCP has a maniacal desire to exert total control over its population. Zero-COVID is just a pretext for them to do what they want to do anyways.”

It is reported that China has over 40,000 new COVID cases as of Monday.