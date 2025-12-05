First Lady Melania Trump visits D.C. children’s hospital, reading to young patients and meeting them individually alongside Santa

First lady Melania Trump visits with patients and their families at Children’s National Hospital on December 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack and Brooke Mallory

1:35 PM – Friday, December 5, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump visited Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday, where she read a Christmas book to young patients, chatted with them each individually, distributed “Be Best” ornaments as gifts, and shared messages of strength, love, and holiday joy.

This continues a tradition started by former First Lady Bess Truman, the wife of President Harry S. Truman, in 1945 — with every First Lady since participating annually.

On Friday, an 11-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl could be seen leading Mrs. Trump into the atrium at Children’s National Hospital.

The First Lady arrived bearing thoughtful gifts for the patients, including special Christmas tree ornaments engraved with “Be Best,” the signature name of her initiative focused on children’s well-being, online safety, and anti-bullying efforts.

One of the most touching moments was captured on video: a little girl with a bright red bow in her hair broke into an excited run across the room, throwing her arms around Mrs. Trump in an exuberant hug that instantly melted hearts across social media.

The First Lady smiled warmly, knelt down to the child’s level, and returned the embrace, creating a sweet, spontaneous scene that perfectly captured the joy of the holiday visit.

Melania settled gracefully into a plush red armchair beneath a towering Christmas tree, and she delighted the room by reading “How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?” by author Mac Barnett to about two dozen young patients and their families.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus could be seen to her side, along with the two young ushers who had helped welcome everyone — all beaming as they listened to the festive story together. Santa Claus gave the First Lady a golden coin that read “Believe” and “Merry Christmas.”

“I’m sure Santa will visit all of you this Christmas and bring you a lot of toys, so I wish you all a very merry Christmas and happy new year,” she said. “I wish you a lot of strength and love.”

She also emphasized that her husband, President Donald Trump, was “sending love and best wishes, as well.”

Later, in the decorated atrium, Mrs. Trump took more time to speak personally with each child, crouching down to their level, listening intently, and offering more words of encouragement and holiday cheer.

She then continued her visit with quieter, more private stops in the hospital’s hematology-oncology wing, where she met with other young patients and their families in a setting that allowed for deeper, more intimate conversations away from the cameras.

First lady Melania Trump hugs 5-year-old patient Faith Hinkle during a visit with patients and their families at Children’s National Hospital on December 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

