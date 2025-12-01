First Lady Melania Trump reveals this year’s WH Christmas decorations: ‘Home is Where the Heart Is’

(L-Top) First lady Melania Trump welcomes official 2025 White House Christmas Tree. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images) / (Background) 2025 White House Christmas decorations. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

4:08 PM – Monday, December 1, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump cheerfully welcomed Americans into the White House on Monday, revealing this year’s extravagant 2025 White House holiday decorations, themed “Home Is Where the Heart Is.”

The elegant display beautifully celebrates the birth of baby Jesus (Yeshua), along with American generosity, patriotism, and gratitude — while honoring the sacrifices of our military, the nation’s founding, and the dreams of America’s youngest citizens.

The display includes a restored White House crèche (nativity scene) in the Grand Foyer, featuring baby Jesus alongside Mary and Joseph.

“The saying ‘Home is Where the Heart is’ resonates deeply with me, especially as I navigate the joys, challenges, and frequent motion that comes with motherhood and business,” First Lady Melania Trump explained. “The constant movement has taught me that home is not merely a physical space; rather, it is the warmth and comfort I carry within, regardless of my surroundings.” “While every home has its own traditions, the shared values unite us as Americans,” the First Lady continued. “This Christmas, we celebrate the strength of our nation and the heart that makes it exceptional.” Advertisement

The decorations, personally overseen by Melania, mark her return to the tradition after four years and incorporate subtle nods to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

Visitors entering through the Grand Foyer are immediately enveloped in warmth: towering Christmas trees wrapped in red, white, and blue ribbons line the Cross Hall, while classic red-bow wreaths — the First Lady’s signature touch — adorn every exterior window.

The Blue Room houses the official 2025 White House Christmas tree, relocated this year from the demolished East Wing. Its branches shimmer with more than 2,800 gold stars, each one a tribute to America’s Gold Star families who have lost loved ones in military service. Garlands of crimson roses, oak leaves, and golden eagles reinforce the room’s message — “Where Strength and Sacrifice Meets Home.”

In the Green Room, playful nostalgia reigns. Two oversized Lego portraits — one of Founding Father and first American President George Washington and one of President Donald Trump — can also be seen standing alongside vintage playing cards, dominoes, and board games that appear to evoke family game nights across the country.

Each Lego display was reportedly built from more than 6,000 Lego bricks.

The White House Red Room is dedicated entirely to America’s children this year. Thousands of delicate blue butterflies appear to flutter across the tree and walls, a tender symbol of the First Lady’s renewed “Fostering the Future” initiative, which champions foster youth and the well-being of children nationwide.

The State Dining Room, meanwhile, continues the beloved gingerbread tradition with a 120-pound replica of the White House, complete with a cutaway view into the festively decorated Yellow Oval Room above.

White House Christmas Display — by the numbers:

51 Christmas trees from American farms

75 wreaths and over 700 feet of garland

More than 25,000 feet of ribbon

10,000+ hand-placed blue butterflies

2,800 gold stars honoring Gold Star families

Dozens of volunteers from across the country spent the week after Thanksgiving transforming the Presidential Mansion, working around the clock while the First Family spent their holiday weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Nonetheless, despite the holiday timing, Trump remained actively engaged in presidential responsibilities and national discourse. His social media posts from Mar-a-Lago — primarily on Truth Social — revolved around immigration reforms, international sanctions, and endorsements in foreign elections.

From this point forward, the public will repeatedly have the opportunity to experience the extravagant White House decorations in person during scheduled holiday tours throughout December and early January.

With “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” Melania has once again put her distinctive elegant and deeply patriotic stamp on America’s most famous residence, reminding visitors that, especially at Christmas, the White House belongs to every American family.

