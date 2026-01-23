First Lady Melania to ring NYSE bell ahead of documentary premiere

Picture taken in Madrid on January 22, 2026 shows a giant advertising billboard for the documentary film “Melania” about US First Lady Melania Trump. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

11:22 AM – Friday, January 23, 2026

First Lady Melania Trump will reportedly ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 28th, kicking off the start of trading for the day.

The event is timed as part of a high-profile media tour surrounding her new documentary film, serving as a prelude to the release of “MELANIA,” which is premiering January 30th in theaters before becoming available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The White House Office of the First Lady confirmed the New York visit, framing it as a celebration of an “impactful first year of leadership” during the administration’s second term.

The appearance is intended to reflect the administration’s focus on economic growth and business leadership, with senior officials citing Wall Street’s stability and investor optimism as key indicators of a positive economic outlook.

The visit also highlights a series of policy successes for the First Lady, who has dedicated her platform to the well-being of children.

Her recent achievements include securing $25 million in housing support for youth aging out of foster care, leading sensitive reunification efforts for families impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, and serving as a leading voice for the TAKE IT DOWN Act — a crucial law enhancing federal protections against online deepfakes and AI-generated porn depicted of people, especially minors, who have not consented.

Continuing a storied tradition in Lower Manhattan, the First Lady will join the ranks of presidents, world leaders, and CEOs who have stood at the center of the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell.

This high-profile event coincides with the debut of her documentary, which she describes as an intimate look at the 20 days preceding the inauguration. The film promises an “unfiltered look” at her navigation of family, business and philanthropy work on her “journey to becoming First Lady of the United States.”

The documentary is directed by Brett Ratner and it provides exclusive footage of critical meetings, private conversations, and the Trump family’s transition back to the White House in the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration.

It is set to premiere at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29th. The 104-minute film will debut theatrically in major global markets, including the Americas, Europe, Asia, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Amazon reportedly acquired the film’s distribution rights in a deal valued at $28 million.

This marks a return to the New York Stock Exchange for Melania, who previously visited during the first administration to ring the bell alongside students in support of her “Be Best” initiative. The upcoming ceremony will be broadcast live to a global audience, signaling the official opening of the markets at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!