First Lady–crafted ‘Fostering the Future’ EO signed by Trump to boost U.S. foster care support

President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order aiming to modernize the U.S. foster care system by uniting federal resources with public and private-sector partnerships — providing better educational, employment, housing, mentorship, and scholarship opportunities for foster youth — especially those aging out of the system.

The EO, “Fostering the Future for American Children and Families,” addresses how foster youth experience high school completion rates at around 50% (compared to 84–87% nationally), fewer than 5% earn a four-year college degree (versus 30–36% of the general population), roughly 20% face homelessness risk post-aging out (with broader estimates at 20–46% by age 26), and only about half achieve gainful employment by age 24.

The “Fostering the Future” program, reportedly crafted, organized, and led by First Lady Melania Trump, was unveiled on Thursday after being signed by the GOP president.

The order seeks to support foster children who are aging out of the system “by expanding and enhancing access to education, workforce and career development, digital resources, and other supports,” according to the executive order.

It allocates $25 million in the fiscal year 2026 budget to expand transitional housing and support services for foster youth aging out of the system, building on the First Lady’s advocacy to ensure safer, more stable pathways to independence.

“My Administration is dedicated to empowering mothers and fathers to raise their children in safe and loving homes. When crises prevent such an arrangement, our Nation’s foster care system must be ready to serve children in need. Today’s foster care system must be improved in a number of important ways,” President Trump wrote in the executive order. “Children often stay in foster care for years, and those who transition out due to age frequently face uncertain futures without the support systems essential to educational, career, and relational success. Many caseworkers are overburdened. Information systems are often outdated.” “Some jurisdictions and organizations maintain policies that discourage or prohibit qualified families from serving children in need as foster and adoptive parents because of their sincerely-held religious beliefs or adherence to basic biological truths. Our Nation’s children and youth — and the families who care for them — deserve better. To that end, my Administration, with special leadership from the First Lady, will harness Federal support, technology, and strategic partnerships to provide young Americans in or transitioning out of the foster care system with the tools they need to become successful adults,” Trump continued.

The White House also issued a press release from the Office of the First Lady detailing the four pillars of the executive order.

Fostering the Future Pledge & Future Commitments: Establishes a Fostering the Future program to secure government, private-industry, nonprofit, and academic partners’ commitments for new educational and employment pathways for youth transitioning out of foster care.

Establishes a Fostering the Future program to secure government, private-industry, nonprofit, and academic partners’ commitments for new educational and employment pathways for youth transitioning out of foster care. Online Resource and Planning Hub: Authorizes the creation of a Fostering the Future online platform for current and former foster youth to develop customized plans for their self-sufficiency and success by connecting them with critical resources.

Authorizes the creation of a Fostering the Future online platform for current and former foster youth to develop customized plans for their self-sufficiency and success by connecting them with critical resources. Increased Access to Federal Support: Increases access to Education and Training Vouchers and federal grants to support more time-limited and credentialed programs that promote educational success, workforce advancement, and financial literacy for young people transitioning out of care.

Increases access to Education and Training Vouchers and federal grants to support more time-limited and credentialed programs that promote educational success, workforce advancement, and financial literacy for young people transitioning out of care. Expanded Educational Opportunities: Expands educational opportunities by facilitating state use of scholarship programs funded by tax-credited donations to scholarship-granting organizations for children in foster care.

The release details the creation of an online resource and planning hub, increased access to federal education and training vouchers to support educational success, workforce advancement and financial literacy, as well as expanded education opportunities by facilitating state use of scholarship programs funded by tax-credited donations to scholarship-granting organizations for children in foster care.

The First Lady spoke during the signing ceremony, revealing that she thought of the idea a few years ago, with the ultimate goal being “to establish an impactful platform with an important mission: to provide individuals from the foster care community the ability to secure an entry-level job position, and in turn… financial independence.”

Melania noted that the initiative will provide “individuals from the foster care community with technology-based scholarships to attend colleges and universities throughout America. Fostering the Future sets these individuals on their career paths, but more significantly, it equips each scholarship recipient with a fundamental foundation of knowledge that will endure throughout their lifetimes. Permanency for those who embody the fleeting.”

“I predict this small spark today will ignite a profound and lasting nationwide movement. Our united resolve will foster a thriving future filled with compassion and innovation.” “Together, we will illuminate the pathway for today’s foster children to become tomorrow’s builders. And tomorrow’s builders will foster the future of America’s legacy,” she added.

