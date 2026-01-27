First lady calls for ‘unity’ as officials seek to ease tensions in Minn.: ‘I’m against violence’

First lady Melania Trump arrives for a Red Cross holiday care package event inside a hangar on December 1, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco

2:00 PM – Tuesday, January 27, 2026

First Lady Melania Trump is calling for unity in Minnesota as local and federal officials seek to ease tensions.

During an interview with Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, Melania said the president had a great call with Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D-Minn.), adding that they are working together to make things peaceful.

“I know my husband, the president, had a great call yesterday with the governor and the mayor, and they’re working together to make it peaceful and without riots,” Melania confirmed. “I’m against the violence.”

The first lady also urged demonstrators to “protest in peace.”

“Please, if we protest, protest in peace and we need to unify in these times,” she continued.

Melania’s message about Minnesota comes as Monday was relatively calm in Minneapolis with few if any clashes between authorities and protesters were reported.

