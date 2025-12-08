First Lady Melania attends Toys for Tots Charity Drive, sharing gifts and smiles with underprivileged children

First lady Melania Trump takes photos with children of service members during a Toys for Tots Charity Drive at Marine Corps Base Quantico on December 08, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. Mrs. Trump delivered remarks to military families and helped children make Christmas cards and sort toys. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

6:30 PM – Monday, December 8, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump participated in the annual Marines’ Toys for Tots Drive at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia on Monday, arriving via V-22 Osprey with Santa Claus, delivering remarks to military families and children, distributing toys, visiting activity stations, and interacting with kids.

The event focused on bringing holiday joy to children of service members and those in need, continuing a tradition over 75 years old led by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

The First Lady, arriving alongside Santa Claus, told a brief Christmas story to hundreds of children in attendance.

“You might be wondering why Santa asked me to bring him here today,” she said. “Well, this wonderful adventure is filled with Christmas sparkle and lots of love. Santa’s reindeer – Rudolph, Dasher, Comet, all of them – they’re resting in the North Pole … They need to save all of their energy for their great flight around the world on Christmas Eve.” Advertisement Toys for Tots is “one of the most beloved traditions of the holiday season,” she added.

During the event, Melania reportedly noticed one shy little girl in the crowd, taking her by the hand, kneeling down beside her, and engaging in a gentle conversation, smiling warmly as the child spoke. The heartwarming interaction was captured in photos and videos from the event.

Before making her rounds to speak with more children, the First Lady also gave a special shoutout to all of the selfless volunteers who make the Toys for Tots event possible.

“For more than 75 years, Marines and volunteers across America collect and deliver new toys to children who need a little extra joy during Christmas,” Mrs. Trump said. “You help bring the delight of Christmas morning to millions of children.”

The First Lady ended her speech by sending warm wishes to everyone who attended the charity event.

“This Christmas season, you, your friends, and your families should wish for the ultimate gift: love. After all, love travels further than Santa’s sleigh. Thank you, and Merry Christmas, and happy and healthy New Year.”

The Marine Toys for Tots event, up and running since 1991, aims to spread joy to disadvantaged children during the holidays.

“The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas,” the website explained.

Meanwhile, Melania has been making the rounds leading up to Christmas Day, stopping by a children’s hospital in Washington, D.C., last Friday to read young patients a Christmas story.

“I’m sure Santa will visit all of you this Christmas and bring you a lot of toys, so I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” she smiles. “I wish you a lot of strength and love.”

