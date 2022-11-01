First-edition printed copy of Constitution to go up for auction in December

A page of the first printing of the United States Constitution is displayed at the offices of Sotheby’s auction house in New York on September 17, 2021. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:46 PM PT – Tuesday, November 1, 2022

A rare first-edition printed copy of the U.S. Constitution is set to go up for auction in New York.

Sotheby’s Auction House announced on Tuesday that it will be holding an auction for the historic document in December.



The official first edition print copy of the Constitution is one of 13 known to exist and just one of two available for private ownership.



Sotheby’s estimates it could sell for $20 million to over $30 million.

Richard Austin, the Head of Books and Manuscripts at Sotheby’s made a statement about the auction.

“This is one of the foundational documents of American democracy,” Austin said. “So, I am going to go out on a limb and say it’s priceless, but I think we really have to wait and see what the market decides on in December. I mean, last year when we had a copy, that was the first copy available for private ownership to come up in 40 some odd years, it almost tripled its low estimate. There’s always the potential for this to happen again in December, but we’re going to find out.”

The document last went up for auction in 1894.