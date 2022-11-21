Filipinos protest VP Kamala Harris visit

Protesters carry placards and shout slogans during a demonstration against the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris in Manila on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Czar DANCEL / AFP) (Photo by CZAR DANCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:18 PM PT – Monday, November 21, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris was greeted by a cold shoulder as dozens of progressive Filipino protesters gathered amid her historic visit in the Philippines. On Monday, Harris was greeted by activists and protesters who rallied outside of the Malacañang Presidential Palace in Manila.

The vice president faced scrutiny after she reiterated Washington’s support for a 2016 international tribunal ruling which invalidated China’s expansive claim in the long-contested waterway. Harris is said to plan a stop at the islands of Palawan on the edge of the South China Sea sometime during her visit.

The groups were led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN). They wanted to voice their opposition to the Visiting Forces Agreement and Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA). Both groups bind the Philippine military with the United States. The protesters claimed that the U.S. administration is “willing to turn a blind eye to these abuses for the sake of securing their interests in the country and the region” despite all the human rights violations by the Marcos government.

When the protesters attempted to leave the area they were stopped by police officers from the Philippine National Police. The protestors objected.

Secretary General of the International League of People’s Struggle, Liza Maza, made a statement about the visit.

“We don’t want our country to be used as a springboard or launching pad of the wars of the United States against China or any other country,” Maza said. “We want a peaceful Philippines and a peaceful region.”

During her tour, Harris met with the Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and several human rights groups.